Woman arrested after leaving 10-year-old alone with a loaded gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman arrested for leaving her little brother alone with a loaded gun.

Crystal Olison, 27, is charged with reckless endangerment.

Police say the 10-year-old boy was playing with the gun at Yester Oaks Apartments Friday afternoon when it went off. A bullet went through a neighboring apartment. No one was hurt.

Olison told police she had a dialysis appointment and arranged for someone else to watch him.

She was arrested around 2 p.m. June 21st and was released less than two hours later. Her next court date is scheduled for July 17th.