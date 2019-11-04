Woman arrested after child found lost in the woods

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is facing neglect charges after a child she was supposed to be supervising got lost in the woods, according to the arrest report.

Collean Cozart, 31, was arrested Monday, October 28th when deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

A man called 911 after the child and his dog walked from the woods to his property and the child told him he was lost. Cozart said she didn’t know he was gone until deputies showed up to the house.

The child walked half a mile through a heavily wooded area and a creek. It’s estimated he was gone for about an hour.

The location and the age of the child were redacted from the arrest report.

Cozart was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

