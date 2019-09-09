Woman accused of harassing Escambia Co. deputies during traffic stop

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after she pulled up on a traffic stop yelling about how there were too many deputies responding to one car then called 911 about it and refused to leave the scene leading to her arrest, according to a report filed by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Maurika Newberry, 24, parked her car close to 4341 Fairfield Drive where deputies were conducting a traffic stop Sunday. Newberry got out yelling loudly, “why is there five of y’all for one car?” according to the arrest report.

She had called 911 yelling and asking for the state attorney. Deputies say they had to pause their search of the stopped vehicle and they asked Newberry to leave because she was obstructing the investigation but she refused. The driver of the stopped car said he didn’t know who she was.

She kept yelling she wanted answers and deputies warned her she would be arrested if she didn’t leave. When deputies tried to handcuff her, she resisted and tried getting back in her vehicle. She wrapped her arm around the steering wheel and began honking the horn. It took several deputies to get her in handcuffs as she fought back, according to the arrest report.

Newberry was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $16,000 bond.