WKRG welcomes Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth to the air Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s newest team member, Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth, will debut in the Monday evening newscasts as Chief Meteorologist of WKRG News 5. His first newscast is at 5 p.m..

“After an exhaustive nation-wide search, we are fortunate to have Ed join WKRG and lead our team of meteorologists, “said WKRG General Manager Jesse Grear. “He possesses a wealth of knowledge of Gulf Coast weather and tropical storm forecasting.”

Bloodsworth comes to WKRG News 5 from WFLA-TV in Tampa, Florida. At WFLA, Bloodsworth was the station’s weekend meteorologist and weather producer.

“My fascination with weather began at age 7 when I saw a tornado form a few miles away,” said Bloodsworth. “Being a Florida native, I spent my summers growing up tracking hurricanes. It’s been a privilege working at the number one station in Tampa. I’m thrilled to be able to bring that experience to the Gulf Coast,” he added.

Bloodsworth is an active member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Designation from the AMS. Bloodsworth has worked as a meteorologist/forecaster for television stations in Tallahassee, FL, Augusta, GA, and Topeka, KS.

Bloodsworth’s first day at the station will be September 3, 2019.

