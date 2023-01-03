MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a very active year for news. Queen Elizabeth II died, Hurricane Ida struck Florida as a Category 5 storm and Russian forces started invading Ukraine.

WKRG News 5 has made a list of the top stories from our area each month of 2022.

JANUARY

Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

Man arrested for homicide after a Cantonment woman found dead in her home

Man accused of killing his grandmother hangs himself in Escambia County Jail

FEBRUARY

New details reveal 9-year-old charged in 4-year-old’s death

Tacky Jack’s owner dies in weekend accident

Brawl at Mobile Mystics Mardi Gras Ball Saturday

MARCH

Twin sisters arrested for shooting at Maitre Park

Why is Alabama springing forward one hour for daylight saving time?

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

APRIL

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

Mystery solved: A woman now knows who demolished her house

Insurance fraud investigation reveals buried Hummer in Washington Co.

MAY

2 more members of $24 million drug empire sentenced

1 arrested for nail salon fight

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

JUNE

Family confirms son of local TikTok star killed in Prichard shooting

Son of TikTok star killed in Prichard was selling drugs: Police

Charles Manson follower arrested in Mobile recommended for parole

JULY

Florida Dept. of Agriculture suspends Sam’s Club gas station for law violation

Hiawayi Robinson: Father sentenced to 100 years for daughter’s death

CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug charges

AUGUST

Man arrested for killing of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son

Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed

Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters

SEPTEMBER

A failed Pensacola marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth in the throne

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested after police chase

OCTOBER

Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted

Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies

NOVEMBER

Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

DECEMBER

The best ‘Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives’ restaurant in Alabama is in Fairhope, according to Mashed

Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy

Vehicle fleeing police hits tree, passenger ejected dies: Mobile Police

These stories were the most-read stories each month, according to our internal numbers.