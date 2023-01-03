MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a very active year for news. Queen Elizabeth II died, Hurricane Ida struck Florida as a Category 5 storm and Russian forces started invading Ukraine.
WKRG News 5 has made a list of the top stories from our area each month of 2022.
JANUARY
Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison
Man arrested for homicide after a Cantonment woman found dead in her home
Man accused of killing his grandmother hangs himself in Escambia County Jail
FEBRUARY
New details reveal 9-year-old charged in 4-year-old’s death
Tacky Jack’s owner dies in weekend accident
Brawl at Mobile Mystics Mardi Gras Ball Saturday
MARCH
Twin sisters arrested for shooting at Maitre Park
Why is Alabama springing forward one hour for daylight saving time?
Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital
APRIL
UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn
Mystery solved: A woman now knows who demolished her house
Insurance fraud investigation reveals buried Hummer in Washington Co.
MAY
2 more members of $24 million drug empire sentenced
1 arrested for nail salon fight
3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire
JUNE
Family confirms son of local TikTok star killed in Prichard shooting
Son of TikTok star killed in Prichard was selling drugs: Police
Charles Manson follower arrested in Mobile recommended for parole
JULY
Florida Dept. of Agriculture suspends Sam’s Club gas station for law violation
Hiawayi Robinson: Father sentenced to 100 years for daughter’s death
CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug charges
AUGUST
Man arrested for killing of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
SEPTEMBER
A failed Pensacola marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth in the throne
2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile
Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested after police chase
OCTOBER
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
NOVEMBER
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
DECEMBER
The best ‘Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives’ restaurant in Alabama is in Fairhope, according to Mashed
Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy
Vehicle fleeing police hits tree, passenger ejected dies: Mobile Police
