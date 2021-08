UPDATE: WKRG News 5 is back on air!

A garbage truck knocked down a power pole earlier today. Riveiera Power has restored power.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is temporarily off the air due after a car hitting a pole a knocked out power.

Our engineering team is working to restore power as soon as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will update this story as we work toward a solution.

