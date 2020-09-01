WKRG News 5 invites you to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab fundraiser: Cocktails with the Critters virtual auction

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) —

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab is holding their annual Cocktails with the Critters fundraiser, and WKRG News 5 is inviting you to participate. Due to COVID-19 this year, they will not have an in-person dinner and auction, but instead plan to have a VIRTUAL auction taking place from 9/10 to 9/17.

You can SIGN UP to be a bidder right now. The virtual auction is going to be open September 10th through September 17th. Mark your calendars and see a sample of the items you can bid on below.

Cocktails with the Critters Details:

– Auction Website – http://go.cause4auction.com/DISLFAuction2020

– Auction goes Live – September 10-17, 2020

– Foundation Website – sealabfoundation.org

– For questions call – 251-307-5903

Auction Items – Gallery Below:

1. A trip for 30 aboard the research vessel ‘Discovery” on Mobile Bay with Dr. John Dindo.

2. Eco touring canoe trip on Three Mile Creek for up to 8 people.

3. 3 Hours of musical entertainment with Cooper Trent.

4. Signed football from Coach Nick Saban and a signed basketball from Coach Bruce Pearl.

5. Original artwork from artists Sarah Otts and Eugenia Foster.

6. Guided inshore fishing trips with Captains Joey and Bobby Abruscato and Charlie Gray.

7. We have 8 wonderful Carribean trips to pick from including St. Lucia, Antigua and Grenadines.

8. Original design sterling silver cuff with diamond from Wismar Jewelers.

9. Explore Weeks Bay on the 37 ft OASIS with lunch and sunset cruise with Frank Leatherbury.

