WKRG News 5 and the American Red Cross team up to help our community recover from Hurricane Sally

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Help rebuild our community. WKRG News 5 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help the thousands of victims affected by Hurricane Sally with a virtual telethon.

Call 866-477-GIVE (4483) or text “REDCROSS” to 90999 Thursday September 24th in every newscast to make a donation, or donate right now by following this link.

