WKRG News 5 and American Red Cross team up to bring relief to Hurricane Laura victims

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Help rebuild southwest Louisiana. WKRG News 5 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help the thousands of victims affected by Hurricane Laura with a virtual telethon.
Call 866-477-GIVE (4483) or text “LAURA” to 90999 Tuesday September 9th in every newscast to make a donation, or donate right now by following this link.
