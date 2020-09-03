WKRG News 5 and American Red Cross team up to bring relief to Hurricane Laura victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Help rebuild southwest Louisiana. WKRG News 5 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help the thousands of victims affected by Hurricane Laura with a virtual telethon.

Call 866-477-GIVE (4483) or text “LAURA” to 90999 Tuesday September 9th in every newscast to make a donation, or donate right now by following this link.

