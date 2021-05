MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mental illness is real and on the rise. WKRG News 5 wants to help.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call our mental health hotline all day today and talk to a specialist.

(251)-662-3047

You are not alone.

AltaPointe Health plans and facilitates a comprehensive health and human services organization that promotes wellness by providing mental health, substance abuse, intellectual disabilities, and primary care services.