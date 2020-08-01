Witness recounts aftermath of possible shark attack at Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager walked over to help another teenage boy he saw seemed to be hurt at the beach, but when he got closer, he realized it was much more serious than he first thought.

“I was walking over there thinking he got stung by a stingray or something and he’s burning, then I walk over there and a chunk of his foot is missing,” Gavin Green said. “I’m like yeah, that’s not a stingray.”

This happened in front of Phoenix IV just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Green said he saw the boy and his dad a few minutes before this moment near a sandbar far from shore. The boy’s father reported seeing a lot of fish in the area. Neither the boy nor his father ever saw a shark.

“All I see is him sitting on the shore with blood going everywhere,” Green said.

Green is 14 and the boy who was bitten is 15.

“You could see individual teeth marks,” Green said.

Green doesn’t know the boy or his family, but he did what he could to help. He and several others tried to help the boy as lifeguards got there, and they all worked to stop the bleeding.

“I don’t think he even knew he was actually injured until he got onto shore because he seemed fine until he sat down and saw it then he just started crying and telling people to come help him,” Green said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

