Winter weather cancellations and closures

(WKRG) — Events cancelled due to the winter weather expected to impact our area Monday and Tuesday.
- The Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close from 5:00 pm to 5:30pm Monday for a de-icing agent to be sprayed according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Facebook page.
- Bellingrath Gardens and Home has canceled the Bellingras Parade, which had been planned for Tuesday, February 16 cancelled.
- Dayspring Food Pantry Tuesday giveaway cancelled.
- Clarke County Schools: Clarke County Schools will be virtual tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th. Wednesday will be an off-campus/virtual learning day as previously planned. Employees should report to work as scheduled on Wednesday.
- Thomasville City Schools are closed Monday and will also be closed on Tuesday.
- All Thomasville City Park Restroom facilities are closed to winterize for the extreme low temperatures for the next two days.
- Thomasville City Street Department Crews will close Noble Ave. West between U.S. 43 and AL 154 later Monday morning out of an abundance of caution to prevent accidents in the case of icing. If we get no ice…we will reopen later today. Crews will also pre-stage barricades at several other streets which have steep inclines leading into U.S. 43 to prepare for possible Closure. Wilson Ave. between U.S. 43 and West 4th St. and College Ave. between U.S. 43 and Washington St. will be the 1st to close if we begin to see any indication of ice.
- Thomasville City offices will be open until 5pm today. If you have a need for more information contact City Hall at 334-636-5827. After hours if you have a “non-emergency” regarding a tree down or to report icy conditions….please contact TPD’s non-emergency number at 334-636-2174….AND call 911 for true emegencies.
- Faith Academy closed Tuesday due to weather.