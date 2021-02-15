Winter weather cancellations and closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A cold night is expected across Mobile and the region. With some of the coldest weather of the season, the Salvation Army’s cold weather Shelter on Dauphin street is expecting a greater demand. Dozens of men are expected to spend the night in the building on Dauphin Street instead of on the street.

"Having everyone there we set the rules for what people need to adhere to and we bring in extra staff to monitor that as well," said Salvation Army Area Commander Trey Jones. Over the last year officials at the Salvation Army and other nonprofits are dealing with the duel challenges of COVID health concerns and economic strains.