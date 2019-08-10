Wiki Gonzalez named to All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We have already named the front office. Today we begin with the players. The selections are based not on accomplishments in Mobile, but the player’s or coach’s overall career. We will reveal 28 players one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2

#28

Wiki Gonzalez C (1997-99)

An early fan favorite at Hank Aaron Stadium, Gonzalez would play seven years in the big leagues for the Padres, Mariners, and Nationals. His best season was 2001 when he hit .275 with 8 home runs. Wiki played in 130 games for Mobile over portions of three seasons.

Previously named

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward









