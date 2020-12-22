Wife escapes burning home, husband killed in Thomasville fire

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A fire destroyed a home in Thomasville early Tuesday morning. One person made it out safely, while the other resident was killed in the blaze.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Overstreet Drive. Someone passing by the home saw the fire, called 911 and ran to the home to help. There was a woman near the front steps who had just exited the home.

“There was a lot of fire around her at the time that she got out so somewhat surprised that she was able to get out given the amount of smoke and fire,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

John B. Danzy, known as JB, wasn’t able to make it out of the home. He was trapped near the back of the home, according to officials.

“These losses are difficult no matter what time of the year, but especially here at Christmas,” added Waite.

Danzy was a former employee for the City of Thomasville. He was 90-years-old and known across Clarke County.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

