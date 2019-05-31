WIC income guideline changes begin Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. — Income Eligibility Guidelines for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) special supplemental nutrition program will be updated starting June 1. The adjusted income eligibility guidelines are used by state agencies — such as the Alabama Department of Public Health — in determining the income eligibility of persons applying to participate in the WIC program.

Participants in the program receive free nutrition education and breastfeeding peer counseling support. In addition, participants have the option to receive up to three months of food benefits at a time for each qualified family member. Food benefits are redeemable at WIC-authorized stores throughout Alabama.

WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), or Family Assistance (formerly known as TANF or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families) already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of its higher income limits.

Under the 2019 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Check the table below to see whether your family qualifies:

Family Size* Annual Month Week 1 $23,107 $1,926 $445 2 $31,284 $2,607 $602 3 $39,461 $3,289 $759 4 $47,638 $3,970 $917 5 $55,815 $4,652 $1,074 6 $63,992 $5,333 $1,231 7 $72,169 $6,015 $1,388 8 $80,346 $6,696 $1,546

* For a pregnant woman, count each unborn baby in the family size.

To be eligible for WIC, the person must be a pregnant woman, a breastfeeding woman, a woman who just had a baby, or the parent or guardian of a child less than 5 years of age. Pregnant women and children 1 to 5 years old may get milk, eggs, cheese, juice, cereal, whole grain bread or brown rice, beans or peanut butter, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Breastfeeding women may get all these foods plus canned tuna or salmon and extra milk, cheese and eggs. Infants may get infant formula if not fully breastfed, and infant cereal, fruits and vegetables.

The Mobile County Health Department’s Office of Nutrition Services manages the local WIC program. A monthly average of 12,472 participants received WIC food instruments during 2018. MCHD estimates $10,331,084.06 WIC food dollars were spent in Mobile County last year.

To qualify, a person must meet the income guidelines, be a resident of Alabama and have been seen by a health professional at the WIC clinic. For more information, call 251-690-8829 or visit www.mchd.org and look for WIC under the “Services” tab.