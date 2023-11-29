FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope is the No. 1 Alabama city for snowbirds, according to a new StorageCafe study.

But first, you might be wondering: what is a snowbird?

In a nutshell, snowbirds are northerners who spend their winters in the South, avoiding snowstorms and sub-freezing temperatures.

They’re looking for more favorable weather and seasonal housing.

Fairhope “flawlessly (blends) coastal allure with beautiful beach walks and golfing in its inviting winter haven,” StorageCafe, which specializes in storage units, says.

But it’s not just the scenery; there’s also a functional aspect. For instance, 46% of vacant housing units are used for seasonal use, according to the report.

Snowbirds can also find peace of mind while on Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore.

The website ranked Fairhope as the safest of the cities analyzed and gave kudos for its strong health care system with 1.8 hospitals for every 10,000 residents and 16.3 doctors and clinicians for every 1,000 residents.

Mobile brings affordability, many parks

Mobile was named the fourth best city for snowbirds in Alabama as it offers affordability, natural beauty, and many parks for people to enjoy the outdoors, according to the website.

In addition, 20% of the Port City’s vacant housing units reportedly are dedicated to seasonal use.

Mobile’s housing market also is attractive, with median rent at $918, 21% below the national median. Its median home price is $136,033, 44% less than the national median.

The other two cities in Alabama that cracked the list are Northport, which ranks second in the state, and Alabaster which ranks third.

“In order to come up with the top best snowbird destinations, we looked at 215 cities with a population over 10K,” StorageCafe Communications Specialist Bianca Birsan said. “Our ranking is based on a set of metrics designed to evaluate a city’s ability to meet snowbird needs, including warm weather from October to March, a well-supplied housing market, availability of RV camping facilities, ample possibilities for outdoor fun – including beaches, golf courses and park space – dining options, safe environments, access to healthcare, internet speed and more.”

