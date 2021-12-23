Which COVID-19 tests FDA says do not detect the Omicron variant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some COVID-19 tests are not detecting the Omicron variant.

In a Facebook Live on Thursday, December, 23rd, Mobile County Health Department Epidemiologist and Director of Disease Surveillance Dr. Rendi Murphree said, “If you have a patient who’s infected with Omicron, they may test false negative on these test platforms.” See the full Facebook video HERE.

Using data submitted by the manufacturers, the Food and Drug Administration released preliminary guidance on tests that may fail to detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

You can read more from the FDA about the tests HERE.

As of December 15th, the FDA says the tests listed below should not be used until their inability to detect the omicron variant is resolved.