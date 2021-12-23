Which COVID-19 tests FDA says do not detect the Omicron variant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some COVID-19 tests are not detecting the Omicron variant.

In a Facebook Live on Thursday, December, 23rd, Mobile County Health Department Epidemiologist and Director of Disease Surveillance Dr. Rendi Murphree said, “If you have a patient who’s infected with Omicron, they may test false negative on these test platforms.” See the full Facebook video HERE.

Using data submitted by the manufacturers, the Food and Drug Administration released preliminary guidance on tests that may fail to detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

You can read more from the FDA about the tests HERE.

As of December 15th, the FDA says the tests listed below should not be used until their inability to detect the omicron variant is resolved.

Name of Manufacturer:Link to more information:
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.Revogene SARS-CoV-2
Tide Laboratories, LLCDTPM COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
Applied DNA SciencesLineaCOVID-19 Assay Kit
FDA: Tests Expected to Fail to Detect the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant (As of 12/15/2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories