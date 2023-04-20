MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Anyone can drop off old and expired prescription drugs at sites along the Gulf Coast this Saturday, April 22.

It is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Semi Annual Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement will collect unused medication anonymously to dispose of. Last April, over 360 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 4,427 collection sites.

Items being collected are:

tablets

capsules

patches

other solid forms of prescription drugs

vaping devices

cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Collection sites across the Gulf Coast operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. include:

Mobile County, AL

CVS – 1401 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695

Costco – 1450 Tingle Cir E, Mobile, AL 36606

Walgreens – 5530 Three Notch Rd, Mobile, AL 36619

CVS – 4453 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608

Walgreens – 5705 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609

Mobile Police Department – 2460 Government St, Mobile, AL 36606

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office – 5808 US-90 A, Theodore, AL 36582

Baldwin County, AL

Orange Beach Police Department – 4480 Orange Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Conecuh County, AL

Castleberry Town Hall – 1738 E Cleveland Ave, Castleberry, AL 36432

Monroe County, AL

Monroeville Police Department – 49 S Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460

Escambia County, FL

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office – 1700 W Leonard St, Pensacola, FL 32501

Okaloosa County, FL

Crestview Police Department – 201 Stillwell Blvd, Crestview, FL 32539

Niceville Police Department – 212 Partin Dr N, Niceville, FL 32578

Shalimar Police Department – 2 Cherokee Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579

George County, MS