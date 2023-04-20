MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Anyone can drop off old and expired prescription drugs at sites along the Gulf Coast this Saturday, April 22.
It is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Semi Annual Drug Take Back Day.
Law enforcement will collect unused medication anonymously to dispose of. Last April, over 360 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 4,427 collection sites.
Items being collected are:
- tablets
- capsules
- patches
- other solid forms of prescription drugs
- vaping devices
- cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)
Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Collection sites across the Gulf Coast operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. include:
Mobile County, AL
- CVS – 1401 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
- Costco – 1450 Tingle Cir E, Mobile, AL 36606
- Walgreens – 5530 Three Notch Rd, Mobile, AL 36619
- CVS – 4453 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608
- Walgreens – 5705 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
- Mobile Police Department – 2460 Government St, Mobile, AL 36606
- Mobile County Sheriff’s Office – 5808 US-90 A, Theodore, AL 36582
Baldwin County, AL
- Orange Beach Police Department – 4480 Orange Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Conecuh County, AL
- Castleberry Town Hall – 1738 E Cleveland Ave, Castleberry, AL 36432
Monroe County, AL
- Monroeville Police Department – 49 S Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460
Escambia County, FL
- Escambia County Sheriff’s Office – 1700 W Leonard St, Pensacola, FL 32501
Okaloosa County, FL
- Crestview Police Department – 201 Stillwell Blvd, Crestview, FL 32539
- Niceville Police Department – 212 Partin Dr N, Niceville, FL 32578
- Shalimar Police Department – 2 Cherokee Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579
George County, MS
- Wayne Lee’s Grocery – 12109 Old Highway 63, Lucedale, MS 39452