What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day?

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Weighing only two pounds when she was born on December 25, 1920, Jacqueline Rita Martin Rice wasn't expected to survive — much less thrive. One hundred years later, she is celebrating her birthday!

"It's wonderful. I'm just so happy and elated I just don't know what to say," said Rice.

She grew up in Mobile in the community known as Down the Bay. "We were all like one big happy family." She fondly recalls walking to school while attending Most Pure Heart of Mary where she reigned as Mardi Gras Queen and was a cheerleader.