‘We’ve just been numb,’ Family speaks after woman dies trying to save another at Ft. Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a Tennessee woman who drowned at Fort Morgan over the weekend is devastated but not surprised she did everything she could to save a stranger in distress.

“We’ve just been numb,” Laura Carrigan said.

Carrigan said her daughter Karen Graham, 54, was on a girls trip which she usually takes twice a year. She was visiting from the Memphis, Tenn. area. Graham and about 20 others formed a human chain.

“She was the first one in and she was the furthest in the surf so she got tossed around more than anybody else and she just didn’t make it,” Carrigan said.

She said they were trying to rescue two young women and not a nine-year-old boy as it’s been reported.

“There was no little boy,” Carrigan said. “There were two young women. One of the women on the trip… her husband was one of the people trying to help rescue Karen… and he was the one who gave me the account it was two young women.”

She said she’s not surprised at all that her daughter jumped up to help a stranger in distress.

“She was a problem solver,” she said. “She just loved life. She was energetic and she’d do anything for you.”

Carrigan hopes this story will warn people to stay out of the water when red flags are flying like they were on Saturday.

Listen to the whole interview with Carrigan below:

