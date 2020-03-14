Weather Radio Wednesday Events Cancelled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG’s Weather Radio Wednesday events scheduled for March 18th in Mobile and April 15th in Pensacola at Academy Sports and Outdoors have been cancelled. Our partners at Academy have elected to cancel all in-store events through the end of April. We hope to reschedule both the Pensacola and Mobile events for some future date.

The WKRG First Alert Storm Team has partnered this year with Midland USA to help get the GUlf Coast weather-ready. You can purchase a brand new NOAA Weather Radio at participating Academy Sports and Outdoors locations. We still encourage you to purchase a new weather radio. In fact, you can purchase your radio online and get FREE SHIPPING using the promo code WKRG. You can find the link to purchase below.

https://www.academy.com/midland-noaa-weather-radio-campaign

We will alert you when we have new dates for our Weather Radio Wednesday events.