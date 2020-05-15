Wear blue for TSC Awareness Day

(WKRG) — Randy Patrick is wearing blue for TSC Awareness Day.

“First described in the 1880s by French neurologist Désiré-Magloire Bourneville, tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in many different organs, primarily in the brain, eyes, heart, kidney, skin and lungs. The aspects of TSC that most strongly impact quality of life are generally associated with the brain: seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability and autism. However, many people with TSC are living independent, healthy lives and enjoying challenging professions such as doctors, lawyers, educators and researchers. The incidence and severity of the various aspects of TSC can vary widely between individuals—even between identical twins.”- TSC Alliance

“Myla Young has multiple tumors in her brain, left eye, kidneys, & one left in her heart. In her case, she was having subclinical (invisible) seizures as a newborn. We found out at 11 days old that she was seizing… 4 in an hour to be exact. We got early treatment and are still on the road to hopefully improve her outcome with her development! She’s doing really well!! The road has definitely been challenging so far but we are really thankful for all the research that has led TSC specialists to this point of knowing how to treat our sweet girl!” her parents told News 5.

Show your support to raise awareness by wearing BLUE 💙

#WeGiveEverythingButUp

#unite4tsc

#tscawareness

