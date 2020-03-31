‘We want to be a family again:’ Pensacola man says pregnant wife stuck in Venezuela

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is pleading for help from the U.S. government after his wife got stuck in Venezuela when the South American country closed its borders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jack Newton said his wife Alexandra is three months pregnant and has been stuck there for about a month.

“You know, we want her home, my son wants her home, we want to be a family again,” Newton said. “She’s pretty much trapped there and I’m very worried about her.”

Alexandra left March 1 to be with her mother who had cancer and was dying. While there, Venezuela closed its borders so now she cannot fly back home. Newton reached out to Congressman Matt Gaetz’ office but hasn’t had any luck.

“They’re telling me our relationship with Venezuela is not good..so I’m stuck here..my wife is stuck in Venezuela and I’m here with my son and need help,” he said.

A letter from the U.S. Embassy in nearby Colombia to Senator Marco Rubio states she may have to shelter in place until travel restrictions are lifted. It says they cannot help any further because she’s only a permanent resident and not a U.S. citizen.

“I’m just hoping that my government will try harder to get my wife home,” Newton said.

He is now on his own to care for their baby Noah.

“I commend women who are single parents because it’s not easy..it’s a full time job,” he said.

He is also concerned because there is a severe food and medicine shortage in Venezuela and he’s unsure how long she’ll be trapped there.

