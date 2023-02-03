MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber.

There will be two locations in Mobile County, four in Baldwin County and two in Pensacola. Construction will begin in mid-2023, and are expected to open their doors in 2024.

Locations

Mobile

Cottage Hill and Sollie Road

Schillinger Road and Old Government Road

Fairhope

U.S. 98 and CR 44

State Hwy. 181 and State Hwy. 104

Daphne

U.S. 98 and Johnson Road

Robertsdale

Hwy. 59 and CR 48

Pensacola

West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road

U.S. 98 and North Blue Angel Parkway

“We are delighted to have Wawa in this area,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Bryne. “It is an affirmation of the economic growth here because they’ve done their market study. They know that this is a vastly expanding economy and they want to be able to take advantage of it.”

The expansion is expected to create 1,400 new jobs and each store is expected to employ roughly 35 associates.

“We’re thrilled to be flying into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama region, which advances our overall growth projection and spreads our wings further into adjacent markets,” said Robert Yeatts, Senior Director of Store Operations for Wawa. “Wawa’s expansion plans represent a strong commitment to the area and demonstrate Wawa’s plans to invest in these local markets for years to come. Through our Community Partnership Days, we seek to give our new neighbors a preview of that impact while offering attendees a glimpse into how Wawa has become a home-away-from-home for so many of our customers for nearly 60 years.”