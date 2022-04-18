PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Attention Wawa fans: Your beloved hoagies and favorite convenience store could be coming to Pensacola and Mobile.

Wawa announced Monday afternoon its intentions to expand its footprint into the Florida Panhandle, along with adjacent markets in South Alabama in the next few years.

Wawa said in a media release it is “actively looking into potential sites for new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.”

“Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas, who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa, in a media release. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to these new markets in the near future.”

There is no word yet exactly how close the Gulf Coast is to seeing a Wawa open, but the media release says the first stores in its Panhandle expansion should open in 2024.



The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa’s fan-favorite custom prepared hoagies, coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout Florida in recent years and will open its 250th store there later this year, the release said.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.