Waterfront Rescue Mission closed, making repairs after Hurricane Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two weeks after Hurricane Sally, the cleanup continues at Waterfront Rescue Mission on Patton Drive leaving dozens of homeless people with nowhere to go.

Angie Ishee, Sr. VP of Public Relations and Development, showed WKRG News 5 around their buildings to see what they are dealing with.

“You can see where the water line was at about six inches in here, and you can see mold is starting to develop,” Ishee said.

Three buildings were flooded so everything has been put into the classroom building which also has damage.

“That is where we’re storing everything we were able to salvage,” she said.

There was some wind damage outside including the sign out front and a shed was destroyed in the back yard that covered lawn equipment.

For more than 70 years, the Waterfront Rescue Mission has provided a place to stay overnight for homeless men as well as meals and other resources during the day for men, women, and children.

“You see the sign up here ‘If you don’t have a friend in the world, you’ll find one here’ and we’re ready to open everything so we can start being a friend to everyone in need,” Ishee said as she pointed to a sign in the main lobby.

This closure leaves many homeless people with nowhere to go. Ishee said they’re working quickly, but they have to make sure they get rid of all the mold.

“Whatever we can do as quickly as possible to get our homeless guests back in, that is our goal,” she said. “That’s what we’re working toward but the environment has to be safe. It has to be healthy.”

The Mobile location was not affected by the hurricane.

Ishee said they’re not sure yet when they will be able to reopen in Pensacola.

