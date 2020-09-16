Water shutting off in Pensacola Beach due to water main break; residents urged to store water

PENSACOLA BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The water system in Pensacola Beach will be shut off before midnight due to a water main break, according to the utility company serving the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA), utility crews are unable to respond to a “significant water main break” on Pensacola Beach, due to hazardous weather conditions and bridge closures.

ECUA will shut off Pensacola Beach’s water system at 11 p.m. “or until water pressure falls significantly.” Storm surge and tide levels are expected to flood the sewer system, which will amplify the need for the shut-off. Residents are urged to store water, if possible.

ECUA crews will locate and repair the water main break as soon as possible after the storm, the utility company wrote on Facebook.

