Water and concerns rising along Bayou Sara

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — “I haven’t seen it this high since I been here,” says Steve Silcox who is watching the waters of Bayou Sara slowly take over yards, roads, even a car along Bayou Sara Avenue.

“Everything is coming down the creeks as you’ve seen ’em out of the banks up here,” he says. “Not real concerned right now. It’s a wait and see thing.”

City officials say so far the water is not in any houses, but it’s close. The water is expected to continue to rise through the weekend.

Most of the water is coming from heavy rains north of Mobile. The bayou is fed by the Mobile River.

Roads have been blocked off going to the boat launch and to the park on Anderson Road, and more streets are going under as the water keeps creeping up.

The latest forecast has the water cresting on Sunday but it may be days before it starts to recede.

