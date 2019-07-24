Water advisories issued for three Okaloosa County parks

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County is issuing health advisories for three parks after water samples showed traces of fecal pollution.

Health advisories have been issued for Liza Jackson Park and Garniers Park in Fort Walton Beach, and Poquito Park in Shalimar. People are advised not to get in the water.

You can visit visit www.HealthyOkaloosa.com and click the “Healthy Beaches” link to be taken to a list of Okaloosa County’s Healthy Beaches sites, sampling results, and maps.