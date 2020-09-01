Watch: The Road to Unity: A Race Relations Town Hall Thursday at 6:30pm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — Community leaders are coming together to address racism on the Gulf Coast. These leaders will be answering your questions live.

The Road to Unity: A Race Relations Town Hall will be Thursday at 6:30 pm on WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories