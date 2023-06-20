MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Today is the first full day of cleanup for people who live in Moss Point, Miss. Areas of Jackson County are reeling from severe weather that rolled through Monday.

This is one of those generational storms that’s going to be affecting people for decades to come. To get a better idea of how widespread the damage is, we sent out our Sky 5 drone.

From that live picture, we saw destroyed homes as well as a church. The storm ripped the roof off of both the main worship area and a fellowship hall. The damage straddled the railroad tracks that run through the west side of town, more homes were obliterated by the storm.

WKRG talked to a man who helped his relatives evacuate yesterday. He said this is the worst damage he’s seen in more than 50 years. He compared it to Hurricane Camille with spinoff tornados that caused a lot of damage. The difference with this storm is that there was a lot more structural damage with roofs ripped off of homes, walls torn away from foundations and windows punched in leaving gaping holes in what was once a bedroom or a living room.

There’s no telling how long it will take to get things back to normal. People though are thankful at least that as far as we know no one was killed or seriously injured in the storms in Jackson County–adding that as long as there are people they will survive and they will be able to rebuild.

It’s going to be slow going at least for today as there are still roadblocks and as of about 7 this morning Mississippi Power reports around 700 without electricity in south Jackson County.