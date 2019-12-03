WATCH: Mom & son dress up, entertain Walmart customers

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A video featuring a local mother and her son is going viral since Thanksgiving. Marie Dueitt Katz says she and her 16-year-old son, Bennett, decided to entertain shoppers on Thanksgiving night at the Walmart in Greenville, Alabama.

Katz tells News 5 this is a tradition she has been doing for 8 years as a way to make people laugh and smile. Her husband is from Greenville, but they live in Mobile.

“I’ve been the Elf on a Shelf, Choir lady, Quaker Oats guy, and dressed in an inflatable Santa while jumping at people walking by. This year was my favorite getting my 16-year-old son, Bennett involved,” she says.

This year she dressed as Little Debbie and she says she actually got more attention from that costume than she had planned.

“I actually got a message from the “real” Little Debbie’s husband yesterday! He said that she got a kick out of the dance,” she says.

Thank you!

Marie

One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions got even sweeter with @bennett.katz joining me. Favorite year ever!Edited: i don’t own the rights to this music Posted by Marie Dueitt Katz on Thursday, November 28, 2019

This is one of my favorites. Making people happy. Posted by Marie Dueitt Katz on Thursday, November 22, 2018

Happy Black Friday! 🎅🏼😳🎅🏼 Posted by Marie Dueitt Katz on Thursday, November 23, 2017

Go Tell It On The Mountain® Posted by Marie Dueitt Katz on Thursday, November 26, 2015

