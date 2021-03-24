Washington County Veterans Service Office Opens in Chatom

Chatom, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Alabama State Veterans Service office has opened in Chatom in Washington County.

The new service center allows local veterans to apply for compensation and pension benefits, educational benefits, VA home loans, and referral services for needs such as temporary housing, healthcare, counseling, and job placement.

The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. It is located inside the Washington County Public Library.

Veterans and their dependents can schedule an appointment with the Washington County Veterans Service Office by calling 251-847-3966. 

