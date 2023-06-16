WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 25-year-old missing man.

Dustin Glenn White, 25, was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday walking along Deer Park Vinegar Bend Road. Dustin was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and autism.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red writing on the front. He was also wearing gray sweat shorts that are knee-length. Officials said he may have gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the WCSO.