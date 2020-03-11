Washington Co. schools dismissing early Thursday for ‘disinfecting process’ as flu concerns continue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — All schools in Washington County will dismiss at 12:30 Thursday for a “district-wide disinfecting process.”

Teachers and staff will stay on campus to help do so.

Officials with the school district say this is in response to continued flu concerns. They tell us 95 students are out with the flu at one school and 74 are out with the flu at another.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories