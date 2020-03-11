Washington Co. schools dismissing early Thursday for ‘disinfecting process’ as flu concerns continue

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — All schools in Washington County will dismiss at 12:30 Thursday for a “district-wide disinfecting process.”

Teachers and staff will stay on campus to help do so.

Officials with the school district say this is in response to continued flu concerns. They tell us 95 students are out with the flu at one school and 74 are out with the flu at another.

