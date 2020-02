FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- The baby African black-footed penguin that was hatched on December officially has a name: Timmy. The Gulfarium also has two new baby chicks They hatched last week.

The first three weeks after a chick is hatched, they hide under their parents until they are ready to venture out themselves in the habitat. The penguins are grey and fluffy for the first year of their life. After that, their colors transition to black and white.