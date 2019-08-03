Walmart and Salvation Army part of Stuff-the-Bus Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Walmart and the Salvation Army are teaming up at locations around the country to help people get ready for school. Salvation Army teams will be at Walmart locations all day Saturday for shoppers who want to buy school supplies at the mega-retailer and then walk outside and donate them to people in need via those Salvation Army vehicles. They will be working in at least two locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. They will be at the Walmart on Moffett Road in Semmes and Highway 98 in Daphne from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm.

