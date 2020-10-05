Wake up Mobile! Insomnia Cookies is coming to town

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Insomnia Cookies announced today plans to locate in Mobile, near the University of South Alabama.

According to their press release, Insomnia Cookies is a late-night bakery concept founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room in 2003. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and New York and promises warm, delicious cookie deliveries right to your door.

Insomnia Cookies features nine cookie varieties in six flavors.

This will be the first Insomnia Cookies in Mobile and the fourth in Alabama.

They are looking for bakers, delivery drivers and other workers. You can apply here.

Learn more about Insomnia Cookies here.

