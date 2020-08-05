Vote to create fire district, increase yearly fees passes in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vote to create a fire district in Theodore and increase the yearly fee Theodore passed today.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Lewis said the vote passed by a good margin, with 88 percent voting to create the district and 81 percent approving of the fee.

“With this passing, our core values as fire department will not change but our route to better serve our community will become easier,” Theodore Dawes Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “We have been proactive and informative throughout this process so this will allow us to move quickly at filling the gaps that the department needs to become more efficient. In the coming days, we will announce the procedures of nominating and voting board members. These elected board members will be very busy within the coming months setting up the fire district bylaws, financials, and many other tasks. Again, every member within this department would like to thank our community’s support in the forming of Theodore Dawes Fire District.”

The votes comes as Mobile Fire-Rescue has pulled back its fire coverage outside of city limits.

