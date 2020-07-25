Volunteers find damage at Oaklawn Cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers found damage at Oaklawn Cemetery while cleaning during the week of July 20.

The organization, Veterans Memorial Recovery Team, told WKRG News 5 a gate is now installed and will remain locked on one side of the cemetery, hopefully deterring some of the issues seen over the last three years.

Tire tracks and knocked over headstones are not what volunteers expected to see. President of Veterans Memorial Recovery Team Bill Atkeison said, “He pushed them over. He ran over one, left tire marks on it, and ran over several other graves getting to where he wanted to dig his holes.”

Atkeison said he does not believe this is random vandalism. He said he’s seen this issue before.

“I’m not sure if this is the same guy. He would come out to the cemetery to bury someone, or to dig a grave, and he’d run over the adjacent grave, knock headstones down, and just make a mess digging the hole, and put the dirt on the grave next to it,” said Atkeison.

He told WKRG News 5, he’s spoken with funeral homes previously about this issue, telling them about what he’s seen and encouraging them to hire people who will not cause damage, but it’s not enough.

Atkeison said, “Well, there’s got to be something we can do about it. I don’t know what.”

In the last three years alone, Veterans Memorial Recovery Team reports three cars being burned in the cemetery and many people dumping yard debris and household garbage. Atkeison, who is a veteran himself, said the damage is disrespectful to all the men and women buried at Oaklawn who risked their lives for this country.

He said, “Most of the headstones are back up. We don’t know if they’re in the right place. They might be on somebody else’s grave now, I don’t know that.”

