Voices of Hope March and Rally brings out hundreds in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Several hundred people marched in the downtown streets over to Twin Hill Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Voices of Hope March brought people out to lift their voices and their signs.

Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker joined in with his own that read “good cops don’t like bad cops.”

“Bad police officers make our job a lot harder, and it impacts the trust that the community has on us,” McCosker said.

Everyone rallied at the park to listen to passionate, emotional speeches and to pray. Alexus Lewis, a young woman in the community, organized this rally and march.

“It’s mind blowing how much a community can really come together when they know there needs to be change,” Lewis said.

Chief McCosker said they will bring change and hope to bring some of the people at the march onto the police force.

“I also wanted to go ahead and make the challenge that if they wanted to be a part of the change, we will sponsor cadets through the police academy, and we’d love to go ahead and recruit people from the group here today,” McCosker said.

To strengthen relations between police and the community, the mayor announced plans to create a Citizens Advisory Council which will be voted on at the next city council meeting.

