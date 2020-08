Pizza chains haven’t escaped the pandemic, with overall visits down by 20%, according to market research by the fim Top Data. Little Caesars, despite being the most popular pizza chain in 24 states, has still seen a six-percent reduction in visits, since the spread of COVID-19 began in mid-March.

According to the study, Little Caesar’s is Alabama’s most popular pizza chain, followed by take-and-bake franchise Papa Murphy’s, and Domino’s.

See all the state’s top-five pizza favorites here.