Virtual forums scheduled in Pensacola to give input on next police chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The search is on for a new police chief in Pensacola and this week you have the chance to give your input.

There will be virtual community forums via Microsoft Teams this Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m. When it comes time for the forum, just click the day you would like above and you can join in.

Gary Peterson is with the firm Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. which is leading the national search for a new police chief. He says despite the pandemic they are seeing a good amount of engagement in these virtual forums.

“There is a significant number of folks who will show up to these forums. It can range from 10 or 15 people to 40.” Gary Peterson

Recruitment begins on February 1. They will start a social media campaign and reach out to candidates locally, regionally, and nationally.

“We think this is the right thing to do for our community to be sure that we identify the right candidate for us and again, I think much of what you heard Mr. Peterson say is this focuses on finding the right person for our community and making sure we’ve checked everywhere across the country.” Mayor Grover Robinson

Recruitment closes on March 5 then they start the interview process.

The search firm will just give information it has gathered to the mayor then he will make the final decision.

The new chief is expected to be named by April.