Vigor Boys, Jackson girls advance to Final 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRKG) — The Jackson girls became the first team from Lower Alabama to qualify for the AHSAA Final 4. The Aggies defeated Vigor 46-41 in Montgomery Monday afternoon to win their regional final.
In Boys regional final action, Vigor defeated Holt 69-55 Monday night to earn a Final 4 appearance. Greenville’s boys were eliminated in 5A.
Here are the remaining Regional Finals this week involving teams from Lower Alabama. All games are played at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Winners advance to the Final 4 next week in Birmingham.
Tuesday Feb. 23
6A GIRLS
McGill-Toolen vs. Gulf Shores, 9:00am
5A GIRLS
UMS-Wright vs. Marbury, 5:30
5A BOYS
LeFlore vs. Sipsey Valley, 7:30
Wednesday Feb. 24
7A BOYS
Fairhope vs. Auburn, 11:00
3A GIRLS
T.R. Miller vs. Hillcrest (Evergreen), 5:30
3A BOYS
Cottage Hill Christian vs Southside (Gadsden), 7:30
Friday Feb. 26
7A GIRLS
Baker vs. Theodore, 9:00am
6A BOYS
Spanish Fort vs. Calera, 11:00
2A GIRLS
St. Luke’s vs. Luverne, 1:00