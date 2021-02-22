Vigor Boys, Jackson girls advance to Final 4

13 other Lower Alabama schools to play regional finals this week in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRKG) — The Jackson girls became the first team from Lower Alabama to qualify for the AHSAA Final 4. The Aggies defeated Vigor 46-41 in Montgomery Monday afternoon to win their regional final.

In Boys regional final action, Vigor defeated Holt 69-55 Monday night to earn a Final 4 appearance. Greenville’s boys were eliminated in 5A.

Here are the remaining Regional Finals this week involving teams from Lower Alabama. All games are played at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Winners advance to the Final 4 next week in Birmingham.

Tuesday Feb. 23

6A GIRLS

McGill-Toolen vs. Gulf Shores, 9:00am

5A GIRLS

UMS-Wright vs. Marbury, 5:30

5A BOYS

LeFlore vs. Sipsey Valley, 7:30

Wednesday Feb. 24

7A BOYS

Fairhope vs. Auburn, 11:00

3A GIRLS

T.R. Miller vs. Hillcrest (Evergreen), 5:30

3A BOYS

Cottage Hill Christian vs Southside (Gadsden), 7:30

Friday Feb. 26

7A GIRLS

Baker vs. Theodore, 9:00am

6A BOYS

Spanish Fort vs. Calera, 11:00

2A GIRLS

St. Luke’s vs. Luverne, 1:00