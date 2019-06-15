Vigil for man killed in his own driveway

One week ago, Mobile Police said Samuel Wilson III was on his way to work when he was shot and killed. Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring his memory in front of his home where the shooting happened.

It was a very emotional night, but the message tonight echoed what we heard the Mobile Police Chief said earlier this week. They will not stop until whoever did this is behind bars.

Friends knew Samuel Wilson III as Spanky. One of his best friends said, “Spanky was a genuine, down to earth person. I used to talk to him every day week, after week. I’ve never known anyone to dislike Spanky.”

Officers believe Wilson may have tried to stop someone from breaking into his wife’s car when he was shot and killed. Wilson’s brother said, “I lost a little brother and I will never get him back.”

Police still need help identifying the people in a surveillance video taken around the time Wilson was shot. Wilson’s Mom said, “They didn’t just take someone that they saw, that they could just get something from. They’ve taken my opportunity to be a Grandmother again.” She made a plea to whoever pulled the trigger. She said, “Do the right thing and speak up. Tell someone.”

His Mother-in-law spoke of the young widow Wilson left behind, “He was the love of her life and he was my son-in-law. That’s my son. He knew my daughter since middle school. They’ve been together since middle school and someone took my son, so if anyone knows anything, please, please, justice for my Sam.”

The funeral for Wilson will take place Saturday, June 15 at Nazarene Church. If you know anything about the shooting death of Wilson, contact Mobile Police