Video shows trash flowing down Dog River following Friday storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday’s storm dumped a lot of rain in the Port City, but it also sent a lot of trash flowing down Dog River. Beverly Black lives along the river and took a video of trash flowing downstream following the heavy rain.

“I think if city officials saw what I saw yesterday, they would have been appalled by it,” Black said .

Trash along Dog River has been a problem for years. There are litter traps along Eslava Creek aimed at stopping trash from flowing downstream, but some who live along the river don’t think the traps are effective enough.

“I just don’t think it does what they thought it would do. Maybe it needs to be larger, maybe it needs to be designed a different way,” Black said.

Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper says they are working with the city and other environmental groups to install more trash traps. They’re also organizing regular Dog River clean-ups.

Both Callaway and those who live along Dog River also say the community needs to be more diligent in throwing out trash and not littering. Callaway believes stronger enforcement of litter laws would help.

Black believes responsibility falls on community members and city officials to ensure our waterways stay clean.

“It’s just such a sad thing for me to just ride down the river and see all the tons of trash that has washed up from the drains. It’s an environmental thing, but it’s also the health and safety of all of us who use the river,” Black said.

We reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment. We have not yet heard back.