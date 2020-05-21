VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing on Monroeville highway

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 21 in Monroeville Thursday.

The FAA says a single-engine Vans RV-10 landed safely on the highway at 11:45 a.m. The pilot was the only person onboard and was not injured, according to local officials.

Dustin Feaster sent us the video above of the plane taking up one of the lanes.

The FAA will investigate the incident

Monroe County Aeroplex is located near where the plane landed.

