VIDEO: man points gun at store clerk during Mobile robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station in the 700 block of University Boulevard.

It happened on August 8 just before 1:30 a.m. The surveillance video shows one of the men point a gun at the store clerk as he demands money from the register. He takes money and some other items as the other man stands at the door as a lookout.

If you recognize either of these two men, you’re asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. You can also send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. You can remain anonymous.