VIDEO: Driver parks, sleeps on I-10 Bayway

UPDATE 6/1/2021 (5:35 p.m.) — A family member of the young man in the video reached out to WKRG News 5 and said he fell asleep while stuck in traffic and woke up after traffic began moving again. The family member said the young man is doing okay.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Viewer video appears to show a driver asleep on the I-10 Bayway Tuesday afternoon.

The viewer who shot the video on her cellphone says she came across the driver parked in the right westbound lane. She got out to see if anything was wrong and found the driver asleep with what appeared to be a gun sitting in his lap.

She says after about a minute of knocking on the window the driver woke up and drove off towards Mobile.

The viewer says she reported this to law enforcement, but no word yet if they found him.