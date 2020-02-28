Victim testifies in trial of man who allegedly raped, carjacked her

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman took the stand Thursday in the trial of the man accused of carjacking her then raping her twice on March 19, 2019.

The mother of two was pumping gas at a Circle K early in the morning on New Warrington Road when she said Joshua Edwards pulled a gun forcing her to drive him to Elberta, Ala., just across the state line.

“I was afraid when we got to the dark wooded area,” she said. “Okay … why,” asked the prosecutor. “Because at that point he was trying to, well, he raped me,” the victim said.

Edwards had just been released from prison. He’s an alleged member of the Aryan Brotherhood which is a white supremacist gang. The African American woman said she tried several times to escape. They went back to the Warrington area from Alabama and the woman’s blue Mazda 3 was found crashed in the woods close to Bayou Grande. She said she crashed it into a tree hoping she could escape.

“He said he was going to shoot me and drive my car into the lake,” she said.

She said he raped her again there along Fenceline Road then he walked with her to a house where Edwards allegedly carjacked another woman.

“I’m looking at her trying to mouth to her to go get help,” the victim said.

He then drove away leaving the two women behind. Just after it happened, News 5 talked to the other victim’s mother, Mary Staples, who brought the rape victim inside her house and called 911.

“She was pretty controlled until she stepped inside then she just fell apart and she cried for about 45 minutes hardly able to speak,” Staples said.

Edwards’ trial will continue Friday morning.

LATEST STORIES